Reality Star Kendra Wilkinson Sparks Controversy After Sharing ‘Offensive’ Photo On Instagram

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson stirred up controversy when she shared a photo of herself picking cotton.

Wilkinson, adult magazine publisher Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, shared a photo on her Instagram page showing her holding pieces of cotton in a cotton field, which she captioned, "Always wanted to pick cotton. Lol."

According to the Daily Mail, she then shared a video of herself running into a cotton field, saying that she was worried she was going to get shot for trespassing.

Within minutes, fans and followers began accusing Wilkinson of being racist and ignoring the dark history of African American slaves being forced to tend cotton fields.

Wilkinson was "baffled" by the accusations and shared two videos explaining herself following the controversy, according to People.

"Wanting to pick some cotton and saying I'm going to get shot for trespassing is becoming news all of a sudden," she said in the response video. "Just having fun guys, no harm. Just wanted to pick some cotton. Just having some fun with my family."

In a follow-up video, she added, "No joke I've always wanted to pick cotton, okay so I picked it. It felt good in my hands, it was all fuzzy and s**t. I just didn't want to get shot for trespassing."

The reality star, who is married to football player Hank Baskett, then followed up once again in a series of posts on her Twitter page.

"Lol. I just wanted to pick cotton from a plant cuz I've always wondered how it really felt," she wrote. "Never in my life thought of color or race at the time."

She added, "I can't believe I'm getting accused of being racist when I'm sitting [here] with my black father in law rt now baffled at the accusations. F**k off to anyone who don't know me n know what I'm about. Just cuz I picked some f**king cotton. It's a f**king plant. Omg I can't."

Twitter users responded to Wilkinson's tweets.

"There are two issues yes Of course you meant no harm and are no racist and at the same time for so many not to understand why some blacks might not find cotton fields humorous says a lot about how little people know about the racist history of our country," one user responded.

"Girl you don’t owe anyone an explanation!" another follower wrote. "People be so quick to judge before looking at what they’ve done. Don’t let anyone point their finger at you for something harmless."

"Me either...," another user added. "I'm color blind (figuratively speaking) no matter the race I just see people and who they present themselves to be. Ignore stuff like that pretty lady."

