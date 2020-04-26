Kendall Jenner Turns Heads After Sharing Vacation Photos In String Bikini

Kendall Jenner decided to grace her Instagram followers with throwback pictures from a Bahamas vacation.

The pictures show Jenner’s ripped body clad in a teeny tiny string bikini that manages to just cover her “essentials.”

She captioned the pictures: "I wanna go back so bad."

Jenner, a model, looks absolutely perfect in the pictures, and needless to say, fans were over the moon.

Some of her celebrity friends commented on the pictures, with Hailey Bieber writing: "Meet ya there."

One fan commented: "Imagine being perfect."

"ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT SHE IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD," another wrote.

However, one fan decided to remind everyone that travel was a bad idea: "You shouldn’t go anywhere rn, there is a really bad pandemic happening!!!!"

Another person decided to judge their own body: "Let me just go really fast to the bathroom and cry with my fat”

Another reminisced about the good old days: "Jet skiing in ocean water would be amazing right now."

Kendall has been in quarantine in her Hollywood Hills home, and has been seen around the neighborhood walking her Doberman pincher.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Kendall Jenner