Katy Perry Sparks Outrage Over Tweet About Political Disagreement

As many celebrities celebrate Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ win in the 2020 Presidential Election, Katy Perry decided to offer her two cents on the aftermath of the elections. She was consequently slammed for disregarding political climate, and her fans were more than willing to give her a piece of their mind.

Perry, who is friends with Kamala Harris, shared what she did immediately after learning about her friend’s win.

She tweeted: "the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday.”

Her tweet drew intense criticism, with many calling out Perry’s privilege, and her blatant disregard for basic human rights and political views.

Many were quick to explain that she had no grasp of how important this election was for them.

One person wrote, "To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions –to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won't be calling my family to console them," and many agreed with this sentiment.

Another person called out her privilege: “Truth is, rich white ppl such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election. To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions –to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won't be calling my family to console them.”

A third person wrote: “You can disagree on pizza topings and tv shows, Katy, not basic human rights and decency.”

Perry has yet to comment on the backlash or respond to her fans.

