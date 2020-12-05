Katy Perry Faces Backlash For Promoting Dad's ‘Nothing But American’ Clothing Line

Katy Perry once again found herself in the crosshairs after promoting her father’s “Nothing But American” clothing collection over the weekend.

Perry captioned the post: “We haven’t always seen [eye-to-eye] but I’m proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this!”

In the video, Keith, Perry’s Christian minister father, is wearing a shirt which rejects the Republican and Democrat labels in favor of simply being an American.

“Hey everyone, I’m Keith and I want to ask you a question,” he says in the video. “Are you tired of the division that is destroying our country? Are you sick of losing your family and friends because they just don’t agree with your political views? Well, I am, and I know there’s a lot of people out there that have the same feeling in the same way.”

“No matter what you believe, at the end of the day we’re all Americans and I designed this T-shirt because I want people to know that, even though you may have a different religion or political view than I do, I still will be there for you and I’ll still consider you my friend, my neighbor and my fellow American,” he adds.

Despite the messaging, many of Perry’s followers slammed the post.

“This is not about political differences, this is about human rights!” one person wrote. “This post is kinda disappointing tbh”

“Would rather not (re)connect with people who intentionally voted against my rights and immigrant family,” another commenter stated.

“Girl this ain’t it!” one person added. “This ain’t it! Please no! When someone voted for Trump & Co… they’re voting for Homophobia, Racist and so much more! It’s nothing American about that!”

This is not Perry’s first online bashing since the election. In early November, Perry was slammed in the comment section after tweeting: “The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday.”

Some of the ensuing comments read:

“I’m not going to do that because those people voted against my basic human rights, but thanks so much for the tip, Katy!”

“I can’t call my family because they voted against me and my right to love the person I do so no it’s not family first unfortunately and this tweet is a bit insensitive to those who have a similar situation.”

“The ignorance in this. If they voted for red its a vote against them. Cause what the other party represents. Some ppl’s life are on the online and faced being kicked out. The privilege you have not to face much and stuff. You always never realize what you say its privileged.”

