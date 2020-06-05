Kathy Griffin Turns Heads Over Tweet About Giving Trump A 'Syringe With Nothing But Air Inside'

On the same day that President Donald Trump tagged a “fact check” link in response to Twitter critics, comedian Kathy Griffin went on a Twitter journey of her own.

CNN’s Jake Tapper quoted Trump’s statement at a White House diabetes event: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Griffin responded to the tweet: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”

This would create bubbles of air in the circulatory system, resulting in a fatal blood vessel blockage.

Many quickly slammed Griffin for her statement, and some tagged the Secret Service, commenting: “This is a direct threat to the President of the United States.”

Griffin doubled down on her statement, and responded explicitly to those criticizing her words.

In 2017, she tweeted a picture of herself with what looked like President Trump’s bloodied head. Trump quickly responded: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin apologized for the image, writing: “I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google