Kardashian Sister Turns Heads Over 'Unedited' Bikini Photo

In a photo posted on the Poosh Instagram page on Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian flaunted the cellulite on her butt as she walked away from the camera lens, dressed in a thong bikini and red strappy heels.

Over the holiday weekend, the 42-year-old shared several photos in the same $113 GCDS patchwork bikini and matching red bucket hat.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The post’s caption was an advertisement of an interview with Kourtney’s trainer Jesse O’Hara, discussing at-home Pilates moves “for a rounder rear” like Kourt’s.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise and even thank Kourtney for her realness.

One person commented: “ok finally an unedited kardashian.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A second wrote: “I love that the little dimples were kept! Its so natural and so beautiful ”.

Someone else commented: “way to empower the natural women body!!”

Kourtney has been open about her stretch marks, telling a fan that she “loves [her] little stripes.” She was responding to a comment on a past swimwear photo, and provided tips on how to minimize their appearance.

Sources: Page Six Style