Kardashian Sister Turns Heads Over 'Unedited' Bikini Photo
In a photo posted on the Poosh Instagram page on Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian flaunted the cellulite on her butt as she walked away from the camera lens, dressed in a thong bikini and red strappy heels.
Over the holiday weekend, the 42-year-old shared several photos in the same $113 GCDS patchwork bikini and matching red bucket hat.
The post’s caption was an advertisement of an interview with Kourtney’s trainer Jesse O’Hara, discussing at-home Pilates moves “for a rounder rear” like Kourt’s.
Fans flooded the comment section to praise and even thank Kourtney for her realness.
One person commented: “ok finally an unedited kardashian.”
A second wrote: “I love that the little dimples were kept! Its so natural and so beautiful ”.
Someone else commented: “way to empower the natural women body!!”
Kourtney has been open about her stretch marks, telling a fan that she “loves [her] little stripes.” She was responding to a comment on a past swimwear photo, and provided tips on how to minimize their appearance.
