Jessie James Decker Defends Sharing Photo Wearing Underwear In Front Of Her Kids

On Tuesday, Jessie James Decker, who is self-isolating in Nashville with her husband and three children, took to social media to share a sultry photo.

Decker was in her underwear, T-shirt, and slippers, posing in a chair while holding a glass of wine. In the background was her 4-year-old son, Eric Jr., playing on her bed.

Some of her fans were quick to relate to the challenges of parenting during the pandemic, but others were not so kind.

One comment read: “You walk around like that with your kids around?”

Not willing to take this lying down, Decker quickly responded: “Yes, it’s no different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. No need to be ashamed.”

Her fans commended her genuineness, and others confessed to wearing their underwear in front of their children.

One person wrote: “I walk around in far less with my three children around. Are they supposed to be raised to be ashamed of their bodies and cover up? No. I teach them privacy, but I’m also teaching them confidence.”

Another person commented: “Those kids grew and came out of her, it’s her business not yours! It’s a human body. Why tell kids to be ashamed of themselves? Men walk around in boxers all the time and no one bats an eye. Trust me your kids will see you in your underwear their whole little lives. Follow you to the bathroom, walk in on you changing.”

Decker recently talked about her struggle with physical insecurities after gaining and losing weight with each pregnancy.

She captioned her March 30th post: “I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies. I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It's no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."

She continued: “I was one of those lucky ducks who didn't get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin but because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin. I've had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity.”

“Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don't want to sound like I'm complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I'm still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I'm in a bikini which I'm sure sounds silly but it's just me being in my head sometimes. I just want other women to know I'm with ya. And we in this together and it's a safe place here to vent,” she concluded.

