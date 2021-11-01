Jessie James Decker Defends Sharing 'Controversial' Breastfeeding Photo

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about breastfeeding discrimination at work, in public spaces, and even on social media. Studies show breastfeeding discrimination has cost thousands of women economic losses and has even adversely impacted their health and the health of their children. More on this here: https://www.sheknows.com/parenting/articles/2025663/what-to-know-breastfeeding-discrimination/

Jessie James Decker posted a picture of herself breastfeeding while drinking wine.

The picture showed her 4-month-old son, Forest, latched onto her breast while she held a full glass of wine in her hand. She captioned the post: “Cheers b*tches.” The picture sparked controversy, with people criticizing her for drinking alcohol while she breastfed.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to People on Wednesday, she responded to the criticism: “I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms. I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I'm a great mother, there's not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She added: “So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed. I feel like I want to be a voice for those moms that feel heat from others, or feel judgment because this is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself you do it.”

The 30-year-old and her recently retired NFL star husband Eric Decker have three children, including four-year-old Vivianne and three year old Eric Jr.

She spoke about how the “we're all in this together mindset when it comes to parenting” was beneficial.

She stated, “I'll talk to random moms that I meet at Gymboree and I'm like, ‘Hey, what's going on with that? How do you do that?’ I'm always asking questions,” adding, “And the same with me, girls asking questions. I just want all of us to feel like we're in the same boat.”

In addition to her successful singing career, Jesse owns a clothing line — Kittenish. The couple also has a reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On.

Sources: Daily Mail