Jessica Simpson Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Jessica Simpson thrilled fans with a post flaunting her figure after losing 100 pounds. She flaunted her bod in a pair of Daisy Dukes, the short shorts that made her a sex symbol years back.

With her leg hiked up in a pair of thigh-high boots, Simpson flaunted her flexibility while promoting clothing line.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Jessica Simpson Collection posted the throwback photo of its CEO on Instagram, showcasing Simpson’s body following her epic weight loss. Simpson was wearing the shorts that put her on the map.

Showing lots of skin, Simpson added to her 5’3” frame by wearing extra high boots. The sultry shot showed Simpson with one leg lifted up, with her hand gently grazing her upper thigh.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Open Book author was rocking a striped winter sweater, keeping the focus on her short-clad thighs. She completed the look with her favorite oversized hat.

The post was captioned, "These boots were made for you!"

The dazzling thigh-high boots are called The Zeana Boot and cost $159.

In her memoir, Open Book, Simpson revealed she got two tummy tucks after giving birth in 2013. Six months after the birth of her third child, thanks to her diet and exercise program, and reemerged 100 pounds lighter.

Sources: America Now