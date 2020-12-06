Jessica Simpson Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson thrilled fans with a post flaunting her figure after losing 100 pounds. She flaunted her bod in a pair of Daisy Dukes, the short shorts that made her a sex symbol years back.

With her leg hiked up in a pair of thigh-high boots, Simpson flaunted her flexibility while promoting clothing line.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

The Jessica Simpson Collection posted the throwback photo of its CEO on Instagram, showcasing Simpson’s body following her epic weight loss. Simpson was wearing the shorts that put her on the map.

Showing lots of skin, Simpson added to her 5’3” frame by wearing extra high boots. The sultry shot showed Simpson with one leg lifted up, with her hand gently grazing her upper thigh.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

The Open Book author was rocking a striped winter sweater, keeping the focus on her short-clad thighs. She completed the look with her favorite oversized hat.

The post was captioned, "These boots were made for you!"

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

The dazzling thigh-high boots are called The Zeana Boot and cost $159.

In her memoir, Open Book, Simpson revealed she got two tummy tucks after giving birth in 2013. Six months after the birth of her third child, thanks to her diet and exercise program, and reemerged 100 pounds lighter.

Sources: America Now 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

model
Society

Model Allegedly Arrested Over 'Inappropriate' Photoshoot

hobby
Society

Hobby Lobby Faces Calls For Boycott Over 'Controversial' Display In One Of Their Stores

jessica
Social

Jessica Simpson Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes On Instagram

demi
Social

Influencer 'Risks Wardrobe Malfunction' In Latest Instagram Photo

USWNT
Social

US Women's Soccer Team Turns Heads After Wearing Uniforms With Special Message

favre
Politics

Brett Favre Reveals How He Feels About Political Messaging In The NFL

server
Politics

Server Fired After Posting Video Of 'Maskless' Governor Inside Sports Bar

melania
Politics

First Lady Melania Mocked After Unveiling White House Christmas Decorations