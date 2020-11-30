Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads After Sharing 'Provocative' Photo On Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez took to social media to announce the release of her new record by posting a nude teaser video.

The cover art for the record features a fully nude shot of Lopez with dripping wet short hair. Her engagement ring is the only accessory the singer has on.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

She captioned the post: "Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday "

Lopez became the hottest news in the past 24 hours after posting a behind-the-scenes video from her nude photo shoot, including a full frontal shot which shows Lopez covering her chest with her hands as the camera slowly pans down her body.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

One person commented on the post: "Ripped!!!!," while another one write "I CAN'T BREATHE!! YOU ARE KILLING US!!"

Another comment read: "I think i’m dead and this is the heaven!"

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

While this is not Lopez’s first time creating quite a stir on social media, cue the white bikini post, it is her first time crossing over into the full nudity scene.

This week has been busy for the singer, following her American Music Awards performance with Colombian singer Maluma in the songs "Pa Ti" and "Lonely." She was dressed in a sheer black jumpsuit, which had few perfectly placed cutouts, as she took the stage by storm.

Sources: America Now

