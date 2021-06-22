Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Toned Figure While On A Stroll In Miami

Over the weekend, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took advantage of the Miami balmy weather as they stepped for a walk with their family dog Winter.

The 39-year-old stunned in patterned leggings and a peach-colored crop top, flaunting her impressively-toned figure.

Ivanka completed her look with sunglasses, a white baseball cap, and a pair of pale purple sneakers and socks that matched the pup’s lilac leash. Her blonde locks were styled in a low top knot.

Jared donned a baseball cap and shades, with his look more toned down in a pair of beige shorts, a navy T-shirt, and black sneakers.

The couple was face mask-free, having gotten their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last month.

Despite the bright sunny weather, the two seemed to be having a serious conversation, as they walked down the street with matching somber expressions. Winter, however, walked happily in front of her owners, with Ivanka keeping a firm hold on the leash.

The couple’s outing comes just after reports emerged that Jared was looking to enjoy a “simpler” relationship with his father-in-law.

A source close to the couple revealed that Jared told a small circle of advisers that his plan was to move away from politics and put his focus on his book. He also plans on ending his professional relationship with his father in law to focus on a more personal connection.

DailyMail.com reported that Jared’s book will not include details about his private life with Ivanka or their three children.

Since her father left the White House, Ivanka and Jared have shared minimal information regarding their future professional plans. They have also stayed away from the limelight, and have been pictured a handful of times spending time enjoying the local sights.

Their walk is the first time Ivanka has been spotted in public in almost a month. She has also scaled back on her social media presence, having posted only two photos since her father left the White House – both pictures are of her getting her first and second Pfizer shots.

Sources: Daily Mail