Influencer's 'Stunning' Bikini Shot Allegedly Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors

Brielle Biermann posted a sultry picture on Instagram on Monday, showing off her hourglass figure encased in a green and purple two-piece swimsuit with a very revealing bottom.

The 23-year-old sat on the cement beside the pool, her feet dangling into the water. The back shot showed her derriere firmly planted on the ground, her hand on her knees as she looked back into the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her green and purple floral bottoms were pulled up high, exposing her behind.

"Pool day in @saltykswim," she captioned the post.

It garnered more than 57k likes, with several followers leaving appreciative comments.

"Oh my lawwwddd," one person wrote.

"Lord have mercy. I can't with you and this body!" another person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"OKAYYY DAMN lookin better than evaaaaaa," commented a third.

The comment section also features a multitude of fire emojis from fans.

However, things took a turn when one person asked: "How do you get such perfect skin. Like not one dimple or cellulite." Many called out her “perfect” body, with one person responding: "uh filter."

Another person agreed, writing: "exactly...little smooth and brush here, smooth and brush there."

One person accused Biermann of getting plastic surgery, writing: "nip and tuck."

This is not the "Don't Be Tardy" star’s first time being slammed for Photoshopping pics and allegedly undergoing plastic surgery.

Her mother, Kim Zolciak, recently came under fire when one fan commented on a picture of her with her daughters: "I'm sorry but you look like you're morphing into the same person. Must use the same Dr."

She quickly slammed the troll, writing: "You are like 65 yrs old!! You would think that at your age you would have learned a thing or [two] about being negative and trying to tear people down. Guess some people never learn. Sending positive vibes your way and a hug."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Brielle Biermann