Influencers Get Banned From Major League Baseball Over 'Inappropriate' Gesture

The Houston Astros were tied at 2-2 with the Washington Nationals at National Park in Washington, D.C. The teams were at the bottom of the seventh inning when Gerrit Cole, the Houston Astros pitcher, stepped up. As he was about to throw, the cameras caught an unfamiliar sight behind the batter.

Two women in yellow shirts lifted them up and flashed their boobs. Viewers all around the world did not miss the act, and some took to Twitter to upload the video. One of the flashers, Julia Rose, posted on Twitter that one pair of the showcased boobs was hers. Rose is a model and magazine editor.

She posted a series of tweets, one saying, “my lil nips made it,” and another, “Whoops. The wind blew my top up.”

David Thomas, the Major League Basketball vice president, did not find the incident even the least bit funny. He sent letters to the three women, and Rose posted hers online. It read, “On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

The business Thomas was referring to is Rose’s digital magazine, Shagmag. The T-shirts worn by Rose, Kayla Lauren, and Lauren Summer, had the magazine’s name printed across the front. Both Summer and Lauren posted the letters they received from Thomas. However, Summer also posted a selfie, claiming it was taken in the police toilets.

Summer took to Twitter to explain that the flashing was done as a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Many people questioned the legitimacy of the letters, claiming that they were received too quickly. The models are known for other publicity stunts, and many assumed that the letters were just part of the stunt.

However, Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter for The Action Network, stated that he believed the letters were real. In the tweet, he stated, “You are giving her way too much credit. And to think she knew David Thomas is the guy who writes these letters? Pro sports leagues do this swiftly all the time and on the spot.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Shagmag TV