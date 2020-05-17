Influencer Turns Heads After Posting Photo In Yellow Swimsuit

On Tuesday, Sommer Ray decided to grace her 24.9 million Instagram followers with a back shot unlike any other. Dressed in a teeny tiny yellow polka dotted bikini, the influencer showcased her absolutely gorgeous behind.

In her caption, she wrote, "she wore an itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow polka dot bikini," referencing Brian Hyland’s 1960 song, "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini."

The post garnered over 1 million likes within its first hour, and comments poured in.

"Yellow looks so good on you," Lena The Plug, who has 3.5 million followers, wrote.

Jena Frumes, who has 3.8 million followers, commented, "Soooo cute."

Ray, who is pretty vocal about her close ties with her mother, Shannon Ray, wrote an endearing tribute to her on Mother’s Day.

"Happy mother’s day to my bestest friend in the world. i have no idea where i’d be without you.. hahhaa literally cause i wouldn’t be here without you but still you’re my support system & my rock. i love you more than you could ever imagine. thanks for being the best momma ever @shannon_rayyy & happy mother’s day to allllll the badass mamas out there," she wrote.

Ray’s social media posts areas sultry as they come, but her captions are absolutely impressive.

She posted cat-themed photos, taking the opportunity to add some “Tiger King” humor. She wrote, "forever wondering why i wasn’t born a cheetah."

She captioned another post: "in the mood for a hug & 87 chicken nuggets." With a body like that, it seems unlikely that she indulges in some chicken nuggets.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Sommer Ray