Influencer 'Risks Wardrobe Malfunction' In Latest Instagram Photo

Demi Rose is no stranger to showcasing her gorgeous figure on social media, and her latest Instagram post is no different.

Rose thrilled her fans with a bikini pic, racking up thousands of comments.

In recent months, the 25-year-old has been making her way all over the world, including a trip to the Maldives and an extended stay in Ibiza.

In her latest pic, taken on the famous White Isle, the Birmingham-born beauty left very little to the imagination as her teeny bra barely contained her ample cleavage.

She was rocking the tiny pink Pretty Little Thing bra, her washboard abs in full view. She had on a matching pair of beach shorts which just covered her derriere. A velour hooded cardigan was hanging from her shoulders, creating a cover for her curvaceous torso.

She captioned the post: "Comfy and cute."

The post racked up over 234,000 likes and comments quickly poured in.

"Beautiful pic of you," one person wrote.

"Always cute baby," a second person added.

"Oh my God, you are a real angel," one comment read.

"Very beautiful girl," another commenter wrote.

Rose quickly left the UK once travel restrictions were eased, following her isolation at her London home with her dog.

She previously complained that all she had during the lockdown period were "crochet" items.

She wrote on an Instagram post: “All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I'm sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey.”

