Influencer Faces Backlash For Claiming Learning About WWII 'Harms' Millennials' Mental Health

22-year-old reality TV star, Freddie Bentley, has been slammed online after telling Good Morning America that schools should reduce what they teach about WWII.

He said, “It was a hard situation, World War Two, I don't want anyone to think I'm being disrespectful. I remember learning it as a child thinking ‘Oh my God it's so intense.’”

Viewers quickly took to social media to berate him, with many calling his statements disrespectful.

One Twitter user commented: “You need to learn respect young man!”

Bentley stated that he was afraid the violent subject would be detrimental to any mental health issues that the children already have.

He told Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: “I don't think encouraging death or telling people how many people died in the world war is going to make it better.”

He even added his own suggestion, stating that a portion of the time dedicated to WWII topics could be used to prepare students for life after school, with lessons such as how to obtain a mortgage or understanding Brexit.

His comments drew a ton of criticism, with some maintaining that those who don’t learn about history are doomed to repeat it.

“There's so many problems going on in the world, like Brexit, that's not taught in schools. When I left school it hit me like a ton of bricks - I didn't know anything to do with life,” he said.

His comments came the morning after BBC viewers slammed candidates on The Apprentice who revealed that they had no idea what war took place from 1939 to 1945.

Events manager Riyonn Farsad, who had been part of the losing team five times, was fired after Lord Alan Sugar's patience finally ran out after the disappointing display.

The losing team seemed stumped even before they began their task – finding a pre-war copy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice's Adventures In Wonderland.

One person tweeted: “It says a lot about the British education system, when The Apprentice candidates don't know when World War Two started and how long it lasted. This country is breeding a lot of ignorant buffoons.”

Another one wrote: “Should have sacked the whole team for not knowing what a Mortar Board is or when World War Two started.”

Another person added: “Just remembered an entire team of contestants on The Apprentice didn't know what year World War Two began.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Mephistopheles