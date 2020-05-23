Influencer Draws Attention After Sharing Photo In Crochet Bikini

Tammy Hembrow graced her fans with a picture of a teeny tiny bikini that barely managed to cover her as she soaked up a bit of sun on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Australian fitness entrepreneur struck a series of sultry poses, taking her barely-bikini for a wild ride. The crochet halter neck swimsuit showcased some serious underboob, and fans were more than happy to see the pictures.

The post garnered over 180,000 likes.

She also posted an array of photos as she posed in the suit, flaunting her array of tattoos, including a butterfly and palm tree on her arm.

She has been flaunting her golden tan on social media as she self-isolates with her two children.

She also posted a video showcasing the string two-piece, which had a daisy design. She pulled down a beige skirt or towel that she had wrapped around her waist, revealing her G-string bottoms.

“Sun is shining,” she captioned the Instagram story.

Earlier this month, fans noticed something of an oddity in one of Hembrow's busty selfies.

She had posted two selfies, both flaunting her ample cleavage in a beige corset. However, while some fans fawned over her pictures, others were quick to note a distracting detail in one of the pictures.

In the picture, Hembrow is striking a pose, and a mirrored shelving unit and TV can be seen in the background.

Unfortunately, one of the drawers of her shelves was open, exposing its contents.

One fan promptly pointed out: “That drawer is me trying to get into the picture.”

Hembrow took it in good stride, writing in the comments: “Couldn't even close the drawer though lol good one.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow