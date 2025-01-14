Influencer Divides Her Fans Over 'Vulgar' Bikini Picture

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in July 2019.

The Saski Collection founder Tammy Hembrow had been reportedly off to a luxurious holiday in Bali with her two little kids, the two-year old Saskia and three-year old Wolf.

During the vacation, it shows that Tammy had been enjoying herself, showing off a racy photo of her in a tiny g-string bikini with almost transparent clear strings holding it up. The photo also showed Tammy dipping her toes in the pool, smiling and showing off her pert derriere and body off while looking at the camera seductively. The photo currently has almost around 620 thousand likes on Instagram and tens and thousands of comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After posting the raunchy poolside photo online for her 10 million followers to see, Tammy has been repeatedly trolled by her fans, one even calling the photo "vulgar" and "unnecessary".

Another fan commented: “Why even wear a bikini at this point?” and “This isn’t even a bathing suit. Girl what are you doing. You have kids. I have always loved Tammy and her account but there’s a line and this oversteps it."

Yet another fan had said: "put some clothes on and show some respect.'' after Instagram allowed her to post her near-nude photos online, slamming the company.

"It’s really gotten to the point where Instagram / Facebook needs to have some boundaries with this type of content. Seriously Instagram has lost its purpose! It’s actually becoming a joke now," one user said.

It’s not the first time for Tammy to post her sexy photos, though. It can be recalled that she had also earlier posted another photo prior to the incident, which revealed her wearing an almost nude two-piece body tight suit crop top, and tight leggings from her athletic wear to the gym in her area.

Sources: Who / Photo Credit: Tammy Hembrow