Influencer Abby Rao Flaunts Her Figure In Black Bikini On Instagram

Abby Rao took to Instagram to share a hot bikini pic as she ushered in the weekend. The popular influencer showed her 2.1 million followers just how much she was enjoying the beautiful beach.

In the two-pic post, she was standing by the ocean, and her geotag showed that she was in Tulum, Mexico at the time. The pic featured clear skies and a beautiful shot of Rao posing in a black bikini.

One picture was shot from behind, with Rao facing the ocean, her face turned back as she gazed into the camera. In her hand was a small glass. Most prominently featured were her sandy cheeks and toned thighs.

In the second photo, Rao showcased her front side. She knelt in the sand with her knees spread, a drink in her right hand, while her left hand held her hair away from her face. She looked to the side away from the camera, a sultry expression on her face. The pose flaunted her hourglass figure and her flat tummy.

Her hair was blown straight, and she wore mascara, smoky eyeshadow, and finely sculpted eyebrows. Her cheeks were lightly blushed, and she wore a rose shade lipstick.

The post garnered over 98,000 likes in the first hour.

She also tagged Fashion Nova, her promotional partner.

Her fans were quick to praise her.

“You look sensational! Absolutely beautiful!” one person wrote.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always,” wrote another.

“Looking absolutely sexy and smoking hot abby,” another fan wrote.

“You look stunning in that bikini,” wrote another one.

Rao has shared a number of sultry images on Instagram, and sometime back she flaunted her figure in a skintight bodysuit as she posed on a basketball court.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Abby Rao