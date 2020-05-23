Good Morning America' Correspondent Has 'Mortifying' Wardrobe Malfunction On Air

Like many people working from home while in quarantine, ABC News reporter Will Reeve decided to go sans pants, knowing that no one would see his lower half.

While speaking on "Good Morning America" about pharmacies that are using drones to deliver medicine to patients, viewers were able to clearly see his upper thighs, which were obviously not covered by pants.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Some viewers quickly took to Twitter to call him out, but Reeve was more than ready to counter with humor.

He responded to the criticisms: "I have ARRIVED. In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

When someone asked him to put on some pants, he assured everyone that he had been wearing shorts at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He also joked that he wouldn’t be getting a job as a camera operator "any time soon."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Inside Edition