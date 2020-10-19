'Full House' Actress Defends 'Inappropriate' Photo With Husband After Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure has been married to ice hockey player Valeri Bure for 24 years. To her, this means that they can share any photograph they want to.

However, her fans seem to think otherwise.

On Friday, Bure shared a picture of her and her husband standing on a bridge, and he's seen kissing her cheek while she is smiling dreamily. In the second photo, Valerie is seen resting a hand over his wife’s breast as she's grinning.

"Sweet and spicy," she captioned the post. "24 years and counting."

Some slammed the image, but Bure defended it on her Instagram story. E! News reported that Bure wrote, "For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she added.

The couple tied the knot in 1996. They have three children; 22-year-old Natasha, 20-year-old Lev, and 18-year-old Maksim.

On their 20th anniversary in 2016, Bure wrote, "I couldn't be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey."

Bure revealed that she had almost retracted her comments, but that she ultimately decided not to.

"I'm sorry if it offended you ... I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad that we have fun together after so many years and he can touch me all day long," she wrote.

