Former NFL Player Goes Viral After Leaving Stunning Message On Check For IHOP Server

Former NFL player Chad Johnson, popularly known by his middle name Ochocinco, visited an IHOP restaurant in Tennessee, where he decided to leave a generous tip for the servers.

On the $14 bill, Ochocinco left $1,000 tip, explaining that it was his first time in Knoxville. He’d gone for breakfast before attending the Tennessee Volunteers game against Kentucky Wildcats that night.

He left a note on the bill, writing: "It’s my first time in the Ville. Going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song."

The song he’s referencing is the University of Tennessee football team’s unofficial fight song.

He posted a picture of the receipt on Twitter, with the caption citing Proverbs 11:25: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

He was hailed for his generosity, with one person commenting: "You are the goat for blessing ppl like this."

"Man that's why people love 85... just because he didn't have to but because he did," a second person commented.

A third wrote: "You’re always doing something good like this and that is why God continues to bless you."

Other commenters promised Ochocinco that he’d know more about the song, with one person writing: "I can assure you, you will know the words to that song by the time the game’s over."

"Trust me, you’ll learn it before the end of the first quarter. It’s catchy and about it gets played A LOT," a second person wrote.

This is not Ochocinco’s first time showing servers tremendous generosity, as he left $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at Stephanie's Restaurant in North Caroline in August.

He did the same in Florida when he dined at a restaurant that had just reopened after the Covid lockdown.

"Congrats on the reopening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps! I love you," he wrote on the receipt.

Former NFL Player Goes Viral After Leaving Stunning Message On Check For IHOP Server

