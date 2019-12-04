Fitness Mom Faces Backlash From Fans Over 'Provocative' Photos

The Mississippi fitness blogger, Sia Cooper has responded to her haters and bashers after the mom-shaming' trolls had allegedly claimed that she should cover up her body after she posted a photo wearing a skimpy bikini on her social media post last June.

She admitted that she had initial doubts in posting the photo because she had been 'worried about her cellulite', but still mustered up the strength to post the photo on her Instagram Page, Diary of a Fit Mommy to help the ladies feel more empowered to “own” their own bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With her post that has over 20,405 likes, she states: “'Wear the damn swimsuit because life is too short! I love you all.”

But after posting the photo, the Instagram star has also been hurled with major backlash from her haters and bashers had been told to just “cover up,” because she is already a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Posting again a different photo of the same bikini, she writes: “To show your gains you don't have to show your behind like that, you are a mother, think about what your children see your behind in your posts in the future, unfollowed (sic).”

Sia also argues that it was good for young children to have body-positive mothers, as it would greatly help their growth regarding their own self-image and be better with their own self-esteem from a young age.

“Since when were moms supposed to hide their bodies? Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place?” she writes.

She also adds: 'I grew up with a mom who hated her body. In fact, she also made me hate mine by nitpicking it apart and pointing out every time it had looked like I had gained weight as a teenager.”

“I fought like hell to finally love myself and it wasn't until a few years ago that I started wearing shorts again in public. I would've given anything to have a body positive mama and I make sure that my kids see and feel this positivity every day - not just with looks but with it all.”

Sources: Daily Mail / Photo Credit: Instagram/diaryofafitmommyofficial