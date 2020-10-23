First Lady Melania Insults Stormy Daniels In Secretly Recorded Tapes

Stephanie Wolkoff released additional recordings of her conversations with First Lady Melania Trump during an episode of Mea Culpa, Michael Cohen’s podcast.

In one of the recordings, Melania tells Wolkoff about Stormy Daniels’ Vogue photo shoot by Annie Leibovitz. Daniels received a payout from Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep the details of her 2006 affair with Trump a secret.

"If you Google, go Google and read it Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October," Melania says.

Wolkoff, who was an unpaid aide in the East Wing of the White House until February 2018, asked Melani to clarify the phrase "porn hooker."

"Stormy," Melania answered.

In the recording, Wolkoff is heard telling Melania to "Shut the f--k up."

"Oh you didn't read it," Melania states. "It was yesterday when it came out. For Vogue. She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibowitz shot her."

A representative for Daniels has yet to comment on the matter.

In the second recording played on the podcast, Melania tells Wolkoff that her husband is the "most popular Republican president ever."

"He goes there and you see those people," she says. "He has such a base. He, you know, when he travels. Of course - he's the most popular Republican president ever."

"The media, it's only liberal, so it's not out there but when you go to the middle of the country everybody's like ... even when I travel and I go places everybody's like amazing, right?" she continues.

In other recordings released last week, Melania was heard slamming critics over child migrants and stating “who gives a f**k” about Christmas decorations.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s chief of staff, slammed the recordings in a statement to CNN.

Her statement read: "Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect – as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism.”

Wolkoff told Cohen that she recorded the conversations with Melania after she was "severed and accused of criminal activity."

She stated that it had never been her plan to release the tapes because they were for "protection."

Wolkoff’s friendship with Melania went on for15 years after they met in 2003. Wolkoff released a tell-all book about the first lady last month.

Wolkoff writes in the book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, that she "had a front-row seat to the transformation of Donald Trump’s then-girlfriend [Melania] from a rough-cut gem to a precious diamond.”

Wolkoff was hired to help “produce” Trump’s 2016 inauguration, which reportedly made millions for her company.

Speaking to ABC News, Wolkoff stated that she “gave up everything” for Melania but that the first lady refused to help her when she came under fire for “the amount of money that was spent on the inauguration.”

Sources: America Now