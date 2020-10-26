Fans Slam Television Presenter For Wearing 'Racy' Outfit During TV Appearance

49-year-old Amanda Holden was yet again the subject of controversy after she took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in a see-through corset. Fans joked that she had "done away with the dress entirely."

One commenter joked that she had passed by a lingerie shop before the show’s semi-final.

The comment read: "Amanda Holden's dress is brought to you by Ann Summers."

Her Saturday evening outfit came after Ofcom received complaints from 235 viewers about the outfit Amanda wore the previous week.

The judge refused to back down, and walked onto the stage wearing a lacy top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her appearance sparked applause from the majority of the audience.

Despite many praising her defiant outfit choice, there were predictions that it would lead to even more complaints sent to Ofcom.

One person commented: "Amanda Holden showing a bit of leg, Ofcom is being dialled already by hundreds."

Another person wrote: "Love that Amanda Holden has put two fingers up to Ofcom tonight by wearing an even less revealing dress than last week."

A third stated: "Amanda I think your dress looks amazing, you always LOOK beautiful, don't let the moaners get you down."

The number of complaints received by Ofcom is unclear, but another round of objections is expected.

Amanda spoke to The Sun this week, and laughed off the controversy, vowing to keep wearing the outfits she loves.

She said: “There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air. There’s a t*t committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door and there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, ‘Mandy, it looks great.' She said, ‘I can see it’s underwired’ - people thought it was my nipple they could see but it was the underwire.”

"My husband does describe them as being like football studs, but that’s probably too much information,” she added. “But yes, there’s a whole committee now, and a head of the committee. I won’t name her, but she’s female. She is a good, strong woman and she’s on my side.”

