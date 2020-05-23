Fans 'Concerned' For Ryan Seacrest's Health After Watching Him During 'American Idol' Finale

As the show drew to a close, fans of “Idol” noticed that host Ryan Seacrest was sporting a swollen eye and that his speech was slightly slurred. Fans became worried, and some took to Twitter to express their concern for Seacrest’s health.

When he did not appear on the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” show on Monday, this raised concerns. However, his rep. maintained that there was nothing to worry about, and stated that Seacrest was just overworked.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He told PEOPLE in a statement: "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

It continued: "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Seacrest has not commented on the concerns.

Earlier in the month, he revealed the challenges he faced while filming "Idol" remotely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it. Every once in a while we have to be careful not to step on each other while we're talking because there's that delay that we've all experienced talking to our families at home on different Zooms and things like that," he said.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Inside Edition