Fans Claim They 'Don't Recognize' Kim Kardashian In Her Latest Instagram Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo has left her fans confused, with many wondering whether it is actually her.

The SKIMS founder shared a selfie dressed in a red skintight latex outfit and matching hair. Many commented that she looked gorgeous, but others were confused.

"You look so different," one person wrote.

"Is that you @Kylie jenner?" another asked.

The mom-of-four’s post received numerous compliments, as well as a steady stream of the fire emojis.

Last year, Kanye, Kim’s husband, banned North from using makeup until she becomes a teenager.

"He changed all the rules," Kim told E News. "I'd let her wear a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip."

However, Kanye put a stop to that, and Kim admitted: "I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup."

Kim is not the only one to shock fans with her changed looks.

Recently, Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo of her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe sitting on their grandmother's lap. Khloe was rocking curly, light brown hair and she looked so different from her current look that her fans were shocked.

