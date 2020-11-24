Fans Call On Disney To Fire ‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Over 'Anti-Democrat' Tweet

Fans are calling for Disney to fire “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano after she posted a tweet mocking Democrats.

“Breaking News,” the meme read. “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

The former MMA fighter plays Carasynthia “Cara” Dune in the “Star Wars” spinoff series on Disney+. She did not add any personal comments in the post, but she had posted another tweet slamming the trustworthiness of the U.S. election system earlier this month.

“We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today,” her Nov. 5 tweet read. “Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

While she got some supportive comments after posting the meme, many of the show’s fans were outraged and called for her to be fired from the show.

Over the weekend, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano began trending.

“Hope you enjoyed your first and last episode on The Mandalorian as there will be a petition spearheaded to have you fired and replaced. Which can be done easily, I might add. Bye Felecia,” one person tweeted.

Many were quick to predict that the tweet would tank Carano’s career.

“Great idea! I’m going to put MY mask over my eyes so I don’t have to watch your swirling career – that you just flushed,” one person wrote.

“Whoa. This kind of divisive rhetoric is disappointing and plays into Russia’s hands. Best of luck to you,” another person commented.

A number of people wrote that there was no legitimacy to the claims about voter fraud in the election.

“Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud. If you at referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner,” one person wrote.

A number of people threatened to boycott the series unless Disney Carano was booted from the show.

“I had planned on watching mandorian.. but will pass! Will see if studio replaces you and if not, guess I won’t be watching it,” a comment read.

“Disney needs to fire your -ss from the Mandolorian!!” another person wrote.

Disney has yet to respond to a request for comment on the issue.

