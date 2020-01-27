Famous Singer Divides Her Fans Over Weight-loss Photos, Call Her 'Too Skinny'

Adele’s fans more than welcomed the pictures the star shared from her vacation in Anguilla with James Corden and Harry Styles. However, some were not pleased with Adele’s weight loss, and were more than ready to criticize her.

The photos shared showed Adele’s thinner look, and some were a bit concerned that she had lost too much weight.

One fan wrote: "Wait Adele looks way too skinny here should we get [worried]?"

Another added: "I bet that she's been on diet to get to her ideal weight, which is great for her but we're not used to see her like that before so that's why it's so shocking, but I don't think we should be worried, she knows what she does."

According to TMZ, one of the comments shared read: "IS THIS ADELE?!?! someone feed her pls she looks so skinny and not really that healthy .... we should be worrying about her omg."

As the criticisms poured in, other fans were more than willing to defend the pop star.

One comment read: "Can we just stop talking about Adele weight? In every website there are many articles talking about that and this is happening since she started singing! [Appreciate] her for her music and only her music, not her image or weight or anything else."

"It's just a weird angle/lighting situation. She's getting to a healthy weight and seems to be more comfortable sharing moments from her personal life; both of which are awesome," another wrote.

The vacation had fans excited for a number of reasons. Adele hanging out with Harry Styles just a few months after her divorce got fans wondering whether the two were gearing up to go public about a relationship.

Fans were also excited about the prospect of Adele finally releasing new music. Sources close to the singer told PEOPLE that Adele would be releasing new music in 2020, and that she was getting ready to promote it around the world.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans," the source told PEOPLE.​

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Access