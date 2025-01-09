Family’s Holiday Card Photo Sparks Outrage After People Spot Small Detail, Some Call It 'Nasty'

A holiday card photo taken by a U.S.-based influencer is sparking heated debate on social media after a hidden prank left many viewers divided—some calling it "nasty," while others applauded the family's sense of humor.

Getting the perfect family photo for the holidays is never easy. Coordinating everyone's schedule, aligning outfits, and arranging family members for the perfect shot are tasks that often feel like a monumental challenge. Once everyone’s in position, there's the added pressure of hoping for smiles and avoiding any awkward moments. But for one influencer, the effort to capture the perfect image didn’t stop at the photo’s composition—it involved a little surprise.

Amanda Cooper, a fashion and travel influencer with more than 15,000 followers on Instagram, shared an annual holiday tradition in a post that has since gone viral. Every year, Cooper’s mother, Melynda King, meticulously organizes a family photo shoot. This year, however, Cooper and her siblings decided to pull a prank. They staged the joke in such a way that even their mother didn’t initially catch on.

In an Instagram Reel that has now been viewed over 19 million times, Cooper and her siblings posed for the family portrait, each one subtly giving the camera the middle finger, all while their mother remained blissfully unaware. To cue the prank, Cooper told Today, the siblings used the word “hippopotamus” as a code. Just before the offending shot, she called out, “Everyone say, I want a hippopotamus for Christmas!”

While the prank could have caused some tension, Cooper's mother took it all in stride. She laughed off the moment, saying, “I thought it was absolutely hilarious.”

However, not everyone shared the same sentiment. The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with many expressing concern over the nature of the prank. One viewer shared, "I understand it's meant to be funny, but it’s a bit sad for moms who are just trying to get their families together for a quick photo, even if it’s just for an hour." Another added, "Why do that? It’s classless."

There were others who saw the humor in the situation, praising the family for their creativity and lighthearted approach. One person wrote, “I love a family with a sense of humor and they clearly have it! "They appear to be a tight-knit, affectionate family!" Another commenter shared their appreciation, noting the photo’s "so much love, personality, and humor." One fan even predicted it would become a lasting family tradition, saying, “I can’t wait until the kids are older and get in on this tradition too!”

While opinions remain split, this holiday card photo has certainly sparked conversation and shown just how far some families will go for a bit of fun—even in the most unexpected ways.

