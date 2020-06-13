Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads With Rainbow Bikini Photo On Instagram

Earlier in the year, 54-year-old Elizabeth Hurley claimed that she was “far too old” to prance around public beaches with a bikini on. However, this has not stopped her from modeling her swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

Her latest post shows her posing underneath a perfectly arched rainbow in a two-piece Hasini Bikini, named after her BFF. The self-proclaimed “old” lady looked absolutely gorgeous in the aqua swimsuit, her perfectly flat abs showcased for all to see.

She captioned the post: "Somewhere over the rainbow.... is a #HasinaBikini waiting for you- named after one of my best friends @haseenajethmalani #elizabethhurleybeach www.elizabethhurley.com."

The post garnered over 27,000 likes within the first hour, with one fan commenting on the rainbow: "Somewhere under the rainbow stand a beautiful woman smiling at me."

Another fan gushed: "till my fav, amazing still after all these years."

While on the "My Wardrobe Malfunction" podcast, Hurley said: "Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me. I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course."

In another post, Hurley posed in a neon turquoise strapless swimsuit. She captioned it: "Verified I love a one piece and this one is heavenly. On Special Offer til Tuesday #elizabethhurleybeach."

The post got over 82,000 likes, with celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Sofia Vergara, and Lisa Rinna showing her some love.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley