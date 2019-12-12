Dwyane Wade Faces Backlash Over His Child's 'Controversial' Outfit In Recent Family Photo

Just shortly over Thanksgiving break, Dwyane Wade stepped up to defend his 12-year-old stepchild Zion, right after haters and critics bashed the young boy’s Thanksgiving outfit.

After Gabrielle Union-Wade and her husband Dwyane posted a family photo on their Instagram on the 30th of November, Zion can be seen wearing a stylish grey crop top with matching fake nails, where many users went and negatively criticized the young tween boy’s outfit.

But Dwyane Wade doesn’t accept the hate and calls out the users who bashed over son’s outfit in a series of tweets.

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them,” he said in a tweet. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

But this isn’t the first time the happy Union-Wade couple supported their son’s life decisions. It can be recalled that from last April, the family joined their stepchild at the march of the Miami Beach Pride, and albeit Wade was off to his NBA game, he shared his support for his son via Twitter, where he wrote: “We support each with pride!”

He also said in an interview with Variety: “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell. I think as a family, we should support each other. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

“So cheers to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️” he says in the latest tweet.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Gabrielle Union-Wade