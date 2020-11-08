Dodgers Player Kneels During National Anthem One Day After Signing $365 Million Contract

Photo Credit: Los Angeles Times

Four years ago, Mookie Betts maintained that he would never take a knee during the national anthem because of Willie, his father, an Air Force veteran who had also served in Vietnam.

However, on Thursday night, it appeared that Betts’ stance had changed. Before his first official game with Los Angeles Dodgers, he was seen taking a knee as the anthem began playing. While almost every other player and coach from both teams had taken a knee, Betts drew the most attention.

The day before the game, he had signed a 12-year $365 million contract extension.

He explained kneeling during the national anthem: “I wasn’t educated. That’s my fault. I need to be educated on the situation. I know my dad served and I’ll never disrespect the flag, but there’s also gotta be change in the world, and kneeling has nothing to do with those who served our country.”

Two of his teammates, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy, stood next to Betts each with a hand placed on Betts’ shoulder. Betts knelt after the video board showed a Black Lives Matter video featuring various MLB stars, including Betts.

“It was just unity,” he added. “We’re all on the same team, we’re all here for change, even the Giants.”

