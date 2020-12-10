Dentists Warn Against Dangerous New Influencer Trend On Social Media

"This is only done if there were cavities to take out or the teeth were already broken," Mackie stated.

Aggressive crown preparation procedure on a young person could be permanently damaging to the teeth, requiring crown replacement multiple times in the future, root canals, and even losing the teeth altogether.

"She's going to have dentures by the age of 40," Manouchehri stated while critiquing a "veneer vlog" on TikTok.

Veneers and crowns are semi-permanent, requiring replacement every 10 to 15 years depending on the specifics of the teeth and type of veneers or crowns.

Consumer Guide to Dentistry estimates the cost of veneers to be $250 to $1,500 a tooth on average, while crowns are $1,000 to $3,500 a tooth on average.

"That's gonna be like $20,000 every 10 years, not to mention when you get a cavity," an Arkansas orthodontist, Dr. Ben Winters, said in a TikTok video.

In addition to the expenses, crowns require the loss of valuable enamel protecting the teeth, and this step is unavoidable even if international services are sought to reduce costs.

"Once your teeth are down to stumps, there's no going back," Mawson stated.

Sources: America Now