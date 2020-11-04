Country Singer Sparks Controversy After Sharing Family Photo At Disney World

Jason Aldean posted a picture of his family following a recent trip to Disney World, but it did not receive the reaction he was expecting. Aldean was with his wife Brittany, their two children, Memphis and Navy, as well as Aldean's older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

The family was posing in the park's Animal Kingdom, with all members wearing Mickey Mouse t-shirts.

"Perfect day with my whole crew today at Walt Disney World. There is nothing like seeing your kids faces when u walk in that place," Aldean captioned. "Had mask on ALLLLLLL DAAAAAAAYY except when we took this pic."

Despite his statement, many slammed Aldean for not wearing masks.

"Hi, Jason Aldean is not exempt or above Walt Disney World's COVID guidelines. If we're not even allowed to take our masks off for a quick photo at the park, neither should him and his family. Unless you are stationary AND actively eating/drinking, keep your mask on at all times!" one person wrote.

"What ? Really.....have you seen the numbers of Covid cases in Florida...you risk your family and the families of others? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!" another person commented.

Aldean responded to a comment that read, "Wtf are your masks? Everyone is required to wear them? WTH who do you think you are? I’ll never buy your music ever!!!"

Aldean wrote: "Chill out lady. They are in our pocket. We took them off for 5 seconds to take the pic. Believe me, Disney didn't give us a 'free pass' not to wear them. We had them on all day just like everybody else."

Universal Orlando Resort tweeted: "Wearing your mask? Now, that's our kinda party," alluding to Aldean’s hit song.

While there were many who supported the family, the influx of negative comments pushed Aldean to delete the post.

Walt Disney World’s mask policy reads: "Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

