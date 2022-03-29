Elderly Man Kicked Out Of Bank Of America, Then Police Officer Takes Action

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A police officer in California warmed hearts after he helped an elderly man who had been kicked out of a bank.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It all began after Officer Robert Josett received a call from a local Bank of America about a 92-year-old man causing a scene, reports Shareably.

The elderly man was agitated; he had tried to withdraw money from his account but had encountered trouble doing so. As his ID had expired, the bank was unable to process his request.

Yet the man was unable to understand why the bank refused to help him. As a result, he grew upset and caused a commotion.

When Officer Josett arrived and learned what was happening, he decided he wouldn't simply escort the man out of the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Instead of asking him to leave, the officer found himself touched by his story and took matters into his own hands.

Not only did the police officer drive the man to DMV to get a new ID, Officer Josett then took him back to the bank after so he could withdraw money.

Afterward, the Montebello Police Department posted a photo of the officer and elderly man on Facebook, capturing the attention of thousands.

Many praised the police officer for his actions.

"This Officer is a Saint!" commented one person on the police department's Facebook post. "All this Little Grampa wants is to keep his Independence. And the officer helped him in a dignified manner. Good Job Officer!"

"Heart touching and I love that the officer was able to get him in and out of the DMV so quickly!" joked another. "That alone is medal worthy!"

"May The Lord bless you abundantly for your act of kindness," added a third. "I work with the senior citizen population and I absolutely love it. I learn a lot from them. They have so much wisdom. Too bad many get forgotten or are lonely and may not have someone there to assist them with things like this."

Meanwhile, others saw this is as proof not all police officers should be seen in a negative light and applauded the officer for fighting that stereotype.

"This is beautiful," wrote one. "We need more stories like this to show the people that not all police officers are bad and that they go above and behind their regular duties to help everyone."

"We often hear only bad news of officers, we can't judge everyone the same," agreed another. "Officer Robert Josett thank you so much for helping this elderly man, it could have been my father, or grandfather. God Bless you....and thank you for your service."

Sources: Shareably, Montebello Police Department/Facebook