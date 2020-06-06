Coco Austin Turns Heads After Sharing Photos In Matching Bikinis With Daughter

Coco Austin celebrated the new warm weather by posting a number of mommy-daughter bikini pics on Wednesday. Coco and Chanel wore leopard spot tops and shared a sweet kiss to show how much they were enjoying their day.

The family’s two bulldogs were part of the fun.

"We can make anyplace tropical... Arizona girls," Coco captioned the post.

On a different swimsuit post, she wrote: "Im a very happy girl! Chanel on my hip and dogs always having fun! Dont need much!"

As fans complimented her body, she was quick to reveal that she has not been feeling very fit of late.

One fan wrote: "You look leaner then you’ve ever looked!!! What the heck is your secret!! So incredibly proud of the woman, mama and wife you are."

"im not sure why..ive been feeling not toned lately," Coco replied.

In the pics, Coco is sporting her iconic blonde hair after going cotton candy pink while stuck at home.

"Your girl is back blonde!! 4 months of having pink hair I decided to change it up in time for the Summer," she wrote.

When one fan commented, "Aww I loved the Pink I wonder if Chanel felt sad to see the pink go away," Coco quickly replied, "Actually chanel wanted my blonde back.. she was hounding me to do it for a month.. lol."

Coco has been very vocal about breastfeeding, and openly admits that she still breastfeeds 4-year-old Chanel from time to time. She thanked all the moms that show her support whenever she talks about the taboo subject since there are those who don't approve.

She captioned the May post: "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!"

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Coco