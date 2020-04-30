Coco Austin Turns Heads After Posting 'Racy' Throwback Photo

41-year-old Coco Austin has never shied away from flaunting her hourglass figure and generous behind. In a new racy throwback pic, Ice-T’s wife reminds fans about her career roots.

The photo shows Austin nearly nude, crouching down with her back to the camera, and her torso half turned as she looks into the camera. The blonde bombshell is in bold red underwear which is pulled halfway down her behind.

Accessorizing the look with rhinestone earrings and red satin sky-high heels, she reminded her fans that before she was a family woman, she was a playboy star and fitness model.

She captioned the fierce pic: "I see everybody posting OG and throwback pics! How's this one for you all......" adding, "Some of you know me as a mommy and wife but my career was built off calenders, bikini/booty magazines, fitness and dont forgot Playboy way before TV shows, 23 years in the making."

The picture was well appreciated by her fans, with many keeping their eyes glued to her sexy frame.

One person praised her for being a pioneer in the body positivity movement: "P.I.O.N.E.E.R. You did it before the gram. For real you contributed to the movement for body acceptance before it was a trend. Thank you for for being thicc when it wasn’t cool."

Another person commented:"If you got it flaunt it but....not fair."

"I could stare at this photo all day long," added another.

"22 years later im still impressed at your body (of work)," wrote another fan.

This is not the first time that she has made headlines because of her Instagram posts. She was the subject of a controversial debate after she recently posted a picture of her breastfeeding her four year old daughter. She revealed her decision to breastfeed her child, stating that she received major support from the breastfeeding community.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Coco