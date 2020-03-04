Clint Eastwood Reveals Who He Wants To Win In The 2020 Presidential Election

Clint Eastwood has long leaned to the Republican side, but in 2020, the actor and director has switched teams, this time supporting Mike Bloomberg, a Democrat.

The 89 year old was speaking to The Wall Street Journal when he made the statement: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

In his interview, Eastwood stated that he actually approved “certain things that [President Donald] Trump’s done,” although he wished that Trump would stay off social media and stop his schoolyard name-calling on Twitter.

He said, “I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

Eastwood’s political history has been particularly interesting, especially his 2012 improvised speech at the Republican National Convention. Eastwood directed his speech at an empty chair, which was meant to represent President Barrack Obama. He endorsed Mitt Romney at the time.

In 2008, he had endorsed the late Sen. John McCain against Obama.

In the ’80s, Eastwood served as a “nonpartisan” mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Speaking about his time as mayor, he said, “I was a Republican, but people never thought about their parties except at the national level. I drank a lot of tea and chatted with people. I told people ‘I’ll fix this, and I’ll fix that.’” He served as mayor for two years, starting in 1986.

In 2016, he told Esquire magazine that he was supporting Donald Trump. He said, “That’s a tough one, isn’t it? I’d have to go for Trump. [Clinton]’s declared that she’s gonna follow in Obama’s footsteps,” adding, “There’s been just too much funny business on both sides of the aisle.”

Bloomberg has received a number of A-list endorsements, including Judge Judy Sheindlin, who defended the Bloomberg’s wealth, calling it an accomplishment.

She said, “Rich is just tangentially what happens from the result of being brilliant.”

He was also endorsed by Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas and fashion designer Tim Gunn.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Douglas said, “The fact that he doesn’t need people to pay for his campaign means that he doesn’t owe anybody. Do I hope eventually that money in political campaigns will become a thing of the past? Certainly. I think Mike would be one of the first ones to say that.”

