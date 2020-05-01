Chelsea Handler Turns Heads After Sharing Book Recommendations In Her 'Birthday Suit'

Chelsea Handler has adopted a new book club tradition, posing nude while showcasing the books that have been chosen as the club’s picks of the week.

On Monday, the blonde comedian uploaded a picture on social media, showing her new book picks while straddling a prickly bush in the yard. She even threw in a gardening joke.

The "Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea" star reviewed the week’s book picks, using the books to cover her exposed chest. She reviewed the books "Tiny Gentle Asians" by Melissa Kenny, "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker, and "Diplomacy" by Henry Kissinger.

This week’s reviews tipped her nudity scale, as in the past the comedian has always been wearing pants. In this week’s pic, she spread her legs, using the large plant to cover her private parts, and was wearing a big smile.

She captioned the post: "Do you like to read while you garden? I do," urging her fans to "combine your favorite indoor and outdoor activities, and explore your inner green thumb."

The post also featured a picture which showed Handler pretending to read with an open book in her hands, barely covering up her breasts. The picture showed her bare upper thighs, daring to show more skin than she was covering up.

