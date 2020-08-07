Caitlyn Jenner Turns Heads After Sharing 'Topless' Photo On Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, wowed her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a topless private pool pic promoting her high-end sunblock.

Her pic showed no tan lines, and she accessorized the bare look with oversized sunglasses and her Olympic gold medal hanging on her neck. She struck a pose, propped up against the pool’s edge.

The fancy SPF spray encased in a silver bottle, Lumasol, was co-founded by her and her close friend Sophia Hutchins.

She captioned the post: "Chillin' with my two favs @mylumasol and my medal."

Fans flocked the comment section, with one person writing: "You look so beautiful."

Another person wrote: "Gorgeous."

A third commented: "Caitlyn out here skinny dipping her best life."

While another one wrote: "Cait, you're looking great."

Caitlyn won the Gold medal in 1979 in the Men's Decathlon during the Summer Games in Canada.

Caitlyn's pics come amidst her ex-stepson-in-law Kanye West’s erratic behavior hitting the headlines as he bids to become the next POTUS.

Caitlyn recently told TMZ that she was hoping to be considered for the "VP" spot in Kanye's presidential run.

However, Kanye has since gone on strange tweet sprees, slamming Kris Jenner, wife Kim Kardashian, among others.

On Tuesday night, he shocked fans when he tweeted that he had been looking into divorcing Kim since November 2018.

Kim spoke out about her husband's behavior in a lengthy message to her fans, and discussed his bipolar disorder for the first time.

In an Instagram story, the 39-year-old on mother-of-four told her 181million followers that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

