Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Body Part In Interview

Caitlyn Jenner made quite a cheeky reference on her gender transition on I’m A Celebrity where she was being grilled about her figure.

On Extra Camp’s episode, the Olympian who is now 70-years-old was asked during the quickfire segment what her favorite body part is. She then referred to her gender change surgery and said on the show that her answer has already “changed in the last five years.”

“My favorite part of my body is...I don’t know how I get there. Well let me put it this way, it’s changed in the last five years...and I’ll leave that up to you.”

Caitlyn, who announced that she was transgender back in 2015, has been candid about her gender reassignment since then. She also opened up on the show about the transition journey she went through with Jacqueline Jossa and Nadine Coyle, her fellow camp mates.

She confessed to the two that she had previously started the transition way back three decades before. She took estrogen before she then “chopped off’ the breasts she grew when she met Kris Jenner.

Jacqueline then questioned her regarding her surgery where Caitlyn then admitted, “Over many many years I had a lot but then near the end it went pretty quickly because you can do your face and your chest all at the same time which they did. Actually for guys if they go on oestrogen, they will grow boobs ok. And in my case I was on oestrogen back in the 80s and had a little 36/38B and then I met Kris and had them chopped off. I'm so confused in my life!'”

Caitlyn also shared that her Vanity Fair cover back in 2015 was her big “FU” to her haters who have said “terrible things” about her.

Sources: Daily Mail / Photo Credit: Google