December 14, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner Claims OJ Simpson Made A Chilling Confession To Nicole Brown Before The Murders

Photo Credit: bigbrotherau

72-year-old Caitlyn Jenner claims that O.J. Simpson once threatened Nicole Brown, telling her that he would one day “kill her and get away with it.”

Jenner, who said that she had been at Brown’s home two days before the murders, said: “Obviously he did it and he got away with it. At one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it, because I’m O.J. Simpson.'”

Jenner made the allegations during her appearance on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia.

Jenner claimed that Brown told Kris Jenner about the threat prior to her murder. Brown and her friend, 25-year-old Ron Goldman, were found stabbed to death on June 13, 1994, shortly after midnight.

Simpson, who was defended by Kris Jenner’s first husband, Robert Kardashian, was later acquitted of the murders following a highly publicized trial.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” Jenner said. “And even after the not guilty verdict … Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

However, Simpson was later found responsible in a civil suit.

In her 2017 memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” Jenner stated that Robert Kardashian later said that he believed Simpson was guilty.

However, Kardashian’s daughter, Kim, later denied this, stating that her dad “so believed” that his friend Simpson was innocent.

The murder case is still listed as unsolved.

Sources: KFOR

