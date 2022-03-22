Britney Spears Turns Heads After Sharing Fully Nude Beach Photos

Following her release from her oppressive conservatorship, Britney Spears has been enjoying her freedom, posting nudes on social media ever so often.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While on a trip with fiancé Sam Asghari, Spears took the opportunity to share more nudes with the world, this time on the beach.

Using strategically placed diamond emojis, Spears posted four nude pictures of herself on a tropical beach, with the caption: "🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹." The emojis represent freedom for Spears following a lengthy legal battle against her father and former management team.

Her lawyer is named Mathew Rosengart, and in the conservatorship battle, the mother-of-two referred to it as “Project Rose” several times online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Spears’ post garnered over 1.8 million likes, sparking comments from Paris Hilton: "Sliving! 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥" and fitness influencer Cody Rigsby: "Go awwwf mom."

Spears also shared a couple of topless ocean pics, and used well-placed diamond emojis to cover her nips. She also captioned this post using rose emojis.

This isn’t Spears’ first IG nude, as she shared nude pics taken in front of a bath in the beginning of the year.

Sources: Yahoo