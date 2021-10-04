Britney Spears Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Sharing A Montage Of Nude Photos

To celebrate her conservative battle victory, Britney Spears posted a series of naked pics while on vacation in “paradise” with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Just hours after her father slammed the judge for removing him as her conservator after 13 years, the 39-year-old posted a risqué video on Instagram.

She followed up with a montage of nude photos – carefully placing pink and yellow to remain modest.

While many of her famous friends and fans praised her pics, others expressed concern.

One person asked: “Is this the look of a mentally healthy person?”

A second stated that she feared the “horrible vacant look in her eyes,” adding: “I'm all for sexual liberation and nudity but this feels off.”

Another comment stated: “Something about this just doesn't feel right.” This comment garnered thousands of likes.

“Idk how everyone is thinking this is normal. ‘She's free!’ No,” another person wrote.

“Oh Britney, you don't have to do that,” wrote another person.

Some said that the pics were photoshopped, which the star denied, because the bathtub behind seemed warped in different spots in each frame.

Another person said that history was repeating itself: “This behavior is why she was in the situation with the courts before her father was appointed. Growup Britney [sic]!”

Others called the star a hypocrite.

“@britneyspears: I am too sexualized for the music industry! Also Britney Spears: **posts nude photos of herself all over Instagram for literally no reason**,” the person wrote.

Some fans wondered why Britney would post nude pics in the first place.

One person commented: “Seriously, what's the point of this to get more LIKES?”

Another person wrote: “Imagine your first move as a free person is to show the world your naked body. I don't get the message behind this but truly enjoy.”

Others were concerned that she was hurting her legal chances: “Brit you're almost free! Calm down sis!”

“Girl they finna put you back on papers,” someone commented.

Someone else said, “Am I the only who feels like this is way too much [sic]?”

“I wish the free Britney was just a little classier than this,” another fan stated.

Someone urged Britney to think about her teenage sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

They wrote: “Think like a mama. Your boys have to live with the attention from these decisions too.”

Britney received plenty of support from friends, including fiancé Sam Asghari, who commented: “#freethenipple.”

Paris Hilton commented: “Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! [100 percent] Love you B.”

Other fans commented:

“Queen u gotta start charging for these our eyes aint worthy.”

“Liberate yourself queen go Britney.”

Musician River Moon wrote, “Yes Britney!!!!! Congratulations boo.”

Sources: Daily Mail