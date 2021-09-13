Britney Spears Posts Topless Twerking Video, Fans Worried About Her Mental Health

Following a series of topless photos on Instagram, Britney Spears has upped the ante, this time taking to Instagram on Friday with a new topless video.

Spears shocked her fans with the video, in which she is only wearing a skimpy thong. The video, shot from the backside with the selfie camera, showed the star posing before she started twerking.

A few weeks earlier, Jamie Spears filed a petition to step down from the singer’s conservatorship after 13 years. Meanwhile, Spears has been posting topless photos expressing her desire to finally be free.

Her social media page has over four topless videos and photos, with one of them featuring a quote from Sophia Loren: "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age."

Her first photo with the caption, "Here’s my ass 😉🍑 !!!" sparked concerns from her fans, and soon after, she posted a video of herself twerking.

She captioned the video: "Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my ass 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! No filters or cover ups … it's the real deal !!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will 🤳🏻📷... it STAYS UP ... it DOESN'T TALK BACK ... and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

In minutes, the video had racked up thousands of views, but fans expressed conflicting opinions. A majority of them expressed concern for Spears, while some hailed her for her artistic expression.

One fan commented: "I want this girl to be OK. This doesn't feel ok."

A second wrote: "Please start to create new songs your talent it’s more important for us than your naked pictures."

A third fan stated: "I'm all for woman doing what they want with their bodies but something seems super off about this."

However, she garnered a host of supportive comments, with TikToker Josh Helfgott writing: "THANK YOU BRITNEY!!!!! YOU ARE PERFECT."

Another fan wrote: "Ladies in here are all about empowering other women unless Britney wants to show her body. Calm down people, it’s 2021. Her body, her choice right?"

After filing a petition to end the singer’s conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jamie Spears' attorney said: "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Spears’ fans are hoping that the overseeing judge, Brenda Penny, will approve the petition.

However, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart commented on the filing, saying in a statement: "It appears that Mr Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue."

Reportedly, Jamie Spears sent his court petition to NBC News before serving it in court.

A hearing has been scheduled for September 29, 2021.

Sources: Meaww