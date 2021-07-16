Britney Spears Posts Photo In 'Racy' Outfit, Sparks Mental Health Concerns

Britney Spears has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks following her explosive testimony in the latest hearing in her conservatorship legal battle. However, her conservatorship has remained in place, with Spears sparking support from fans and politicians, all of whom are calling for the courts to free her.

However, as the legal battle plays in court, Spears’ fans have been deeply concerned about her welfare following her latest Instagram posts.

The star posted racy pictures of herself in a maid costume, along with a very disturbing caption.

"Like I said… my maids may have been able to get their nails done during COVID after salons opened but f--k… at least my maid outfit was the hottest," she wrote, a reference to her testimony where she revealed that Jodi Montgomery, one of her conservators, had forbidden her from receiving her usual salon treatments.

"It also took a year, during COVID, to get me any self-care methods. [Jodi] said there were no services available," she stated in her deposition, adding: "She’s lying, ma’am... My mom went to the spa twice in Louisiana during COVID. For a year, I didn’t have nails done — no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture."

However, the Instagram caption was quickly changed, in its place a series of high heel emojis.

Fans noted the edit, and many pointed it out in the comment section.

One person commented: "So this post said something completely different a few seconds ago!!!!!"

A second person asked: "What happened to the first post with the same pics talking about your nails?"

A third asked: "So what was it you said about the maids?"

Another commenter asked: "WHO RUNS THIS ACCOUNT?!"

While fans are disappointed that the star’s explosive revelations may not be enough to free her from the conservatorship, Spears is not backing down without a fight.

She said during the hearing: “I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what [my family] did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Spears surprised her fans by blaming her entire family for the oppressive treatment she received, and revealed that she would like to sue the entire family in retaliation for what they have done to her.

