Britney Spears Divides Fans After Sharing 'Nude' Photo To Instagram

Britney Spears took the time to respond to the comments questioning her latest Instagram post, a candid nude picture of herself. To the people who claimed that she was not the woman pictured, she wrote: “Kiss my ass.”

Spears’ post featured a nude picture of herself from behind as she was about to hop into the bath. However, the post had fans embroiled in a heated debate in the comment section, with some claiming that the woman in the picture was not Spears.

Some maintained that the star’s Hebrew neck tattoo should have been visible in the shot.

One person commented: “Where’s her neck tattoo? this doesn’t look like brit.”

A second wrote: “We know this isn’t you.”

A commenter asked: “Y’all know this ain’t Britney, right?”

Spears must have seen the comments, as she addressed them in a second post, claiming that the tattoo had been “edited out” of the picture.

She wrote: “Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean… and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters.”

Others expressed discomfort at the image, following revelations that Spears does not have full control of her Instagram account.

One commenter wrote: “Im tryna know if she gave her consent for this picture.”

The post was certainly unexpected since the star’s page usually features short videos of her dancing to music in her house, as well as inspirational memes.

However, there are a lot of changes in Spears’ world at the time. Since she slammed the 13-year- conservatorship agreement she’s under in court last month, a number of key figures in her life have quit.

Bessemer Trust, the company that oversaw her financial affairs, and her father, Jamie Spears, pulled out of the conservatorship. Larry Rudolph, her longtime manager, resigned, citing the star’s plan to fully retire from the entertainment industry as the reason behind his decision.

Sam Ingham, her lawyer, also resigned.

It is unclear what impact these turn of events will have on the conservatorship.

In court last month, Spears stated that her carefree Instagram posts during her career hiatus over the past few years had been her way of putting a brave front considering her situation.

She stated: “I’ve lied and told the whole world, ‘I’m OK. And I’m happy.’ It’s a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

