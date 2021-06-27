Book Allegedly Reveals Why Melania Stayed In New York Months After Trump's Inauguration

According to a book by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, Melania Trump used her husband’s presidential win to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement.

Melania remained in New York for months after Trump’s win, and publicly stated that it was because she didn’t want to interrupt Barron’s school year. Jordan’s book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania, claims that Melania took that time to leverage the prenup negotiations as Trump’s allies wanted her to move to Washington because of her ability to calm down the president.

The Post wrote a report on the book, stating that Melania learnt about her husband’s alleged affairs after the sexual assault allegations were brought to light during his presidential campaign.

Melania then used their long marriage, relationship, and her status as the First Lady to renegotiate her previously unfavorable prenup.

However, Melania’s stay in New York wasn’t cheap. In the six months she stayed in Manhattan, the hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent on the military flights to Washington, and the city spent millions her and Barron’s protection.

According to Jordan, Melania referred to the renegotiations as "taking care of Barron," and that she asked for written assurance that Barron would receive the same treatment as Trump’s oldest children in matters of inheritance and financial opportunities.

In a statement to Newsweek, Melania’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, stated: "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre."

