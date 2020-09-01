Bette Midler Faces Backlash Over Tweets Mocking Melania Trump During RNC

Actress Bette Midler was slammed on social media after she mocked First Lady Melaia Trump’s accent on Twitter.

Melania closed the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the Rose Garden at the White House, and expressed gratitude as an American and her support for the president’s reelection.

"Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," Midler tweeted during Melania’s speech.

In another tweet, Midler wrote: "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!" and added, "You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot."

Midler was slammed for her tweets, with radio host Dana Loesch writing: "Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five."

"The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent..." actor James Woods responded.

"Called it. The same people who call Trump a racist," conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted.

"Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings!" Fox Business host Kennedy wrote.

On Wednesday, Midler apologized for the "she still can't speak English" tweet in a post that read: "Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania 'still can’t speak English' last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always."

Others also slammed the first lady.

"Seriously, f--- this b----," comedian Kathy Griffin wrote.

"Makes me want to vomit," CNN political analyst and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem commented on Griffin’s post.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman compared Melania Trump's dress to Adolf Hitler.

Melania Trump was slammed last weekend by former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald over her Rose Garden renovations.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do,” Eichenwald tweeted. “This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.”

Eichenwald later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Sources: America Now